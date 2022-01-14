Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.10.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $550.41. 38,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $635.90 and a 200 day moving average of $577.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.33 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

