Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,080 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $57,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.57. 687,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,373,374. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

