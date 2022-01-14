Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $23.28 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.74.

TXN stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.67. The company had a trading volume of 121,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $171.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

