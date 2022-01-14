Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1,557.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,273 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $17,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after buying an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna stock traded down $6.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.26. 232,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,261,416. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.72.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.81.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $1,611,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,818,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

