Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 394,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,772 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,716,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

