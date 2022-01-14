Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $29,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

VGK stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.13. 429,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,057,990. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.07.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

