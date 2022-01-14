Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Up 3.6%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $106.00 and last traded at $106.00. 686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 125,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBR. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a market cap of $919.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($22.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,525,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 61.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 69,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

