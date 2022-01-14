Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Shares Down 5.2%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.27. 21,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 71,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.57 million and a PE ratio of -31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.