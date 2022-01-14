Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NANX stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 54,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,578. The firm has a market cap of $190.23 million, a P/E ratio of 81.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Nanophase Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 7.25%.

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

