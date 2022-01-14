NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Trading Down 3%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.78 and last traded at C$5.80. Approximately 65,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 104,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRA shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$916.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00.

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global specialty chemical company. The company’s two industry-leading business segments-Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies-provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of its customers around the world.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.