Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.77 million, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.27. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,958 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 499,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

