Nasdaq, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.31.

NDAQ stock opened at $187.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $134.21 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,479 shares of company stock valued at $916,156 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Nasdaq by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.