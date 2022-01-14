National Bank Financial Cuts Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$4.75

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPPMF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.49.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $622.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

