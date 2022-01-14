National Express Group (LON:NEX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $245.83

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.83 ($3.34) and traded as high as GBX 263.80 ($3.58). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 262 ($3.56), with a volume of 1,065,556 shares trading hands.

NEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.75) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.62) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.21) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 340 ($4.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 240.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 245.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

