National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.04

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.04 and last traded at $73.89, with a volume of 1052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday. Bernstein Bank cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from 1,120.00 to 1,105.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $760.67.

Get National Grid alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 73,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.