NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,065,133 shares.The stock last traded at $6.85 and had previously closed at $6.78.

Several research firms have commented on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.39.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%. On average, analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 82.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44,229 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 1,586.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 598,618 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.