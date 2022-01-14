Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

NMM opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $484.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.37. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 67.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. 43.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

