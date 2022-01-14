Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $103.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

