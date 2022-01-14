Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

NYSE:FNA opened at $15.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.