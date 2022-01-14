Nervos Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.80 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $618.98 million and $10.80 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,231.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.52 or 0.07687719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00334693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.76 or 0.00896927 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00074541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.32 or 0.00530440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.00 or 0.00261372 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,197,834,300 coins and its circulating supply is 29,392,896,593 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.