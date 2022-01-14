NEST Protocol (NEST) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.79 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.44 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00058864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.