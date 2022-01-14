NestEGG Coin Tops One Day Volume of $837.00 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $128,137.81 and $837.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00036507 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000224 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000681 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000051 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

