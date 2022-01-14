Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $690.00 at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $720.00 to $690.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.90% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.67.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $519.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $618.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $229.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,067,201,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

