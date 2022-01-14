New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $68.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

