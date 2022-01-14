New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 21,329 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $154,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $385.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 454.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $114,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $116,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Oppenheimer lowered Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

