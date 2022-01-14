New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 13.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,490,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,993,000 after buying an additional 1,665,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after buying an additional 719,400 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth $33,314,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $24,652,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 67.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,714,000 after buying an additional 370,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $443.98 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSCR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

