New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 109.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COHU. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of COHU opened at $35.20 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

