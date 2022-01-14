New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,536 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at $9,662,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 19.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after buying an additional 470,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after buying an additional 418,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,925,000 after buying an additional 382,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,492,000 after purchasing an additional 291,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SBH. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SBH opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.46. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $990.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.