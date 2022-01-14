New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,636 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TITN. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of TITN opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $761.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

