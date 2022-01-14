New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,992 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at about $16,537,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 52.0% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 136,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after buying an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,398,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,729 shares of company stock worth $13,776,066. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

TTGT opened at $85.39 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.45 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.