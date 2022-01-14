New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,473 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth $4,607,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.47 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

