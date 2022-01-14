Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 39.55 ($0.54). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 39.55 ($0.54), with a volume of 1,544 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26.

In other Newmark Security news, insider Robert Waddington bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,787.02).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

