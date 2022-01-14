Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXH. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CVE:NXH opened at C$3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$10.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.24.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Next Hydrogen Solutions will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

