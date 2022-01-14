NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Insider Soumen Das Acquires 1,289 Shares

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) insider Soumen Das bought 1,289 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($105.27) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($135,688.81).
NXT stock opened at GBX 7,672 ($104.14) on Friday. NEXT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,214 ($97.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,484 ($115.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,035 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,965.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00.
About NEXT
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.
