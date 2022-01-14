NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Up 3.9%

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 1,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 57,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NN. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.44.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

NextNav Company Profile (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

