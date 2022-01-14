NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Posts Earnings Results

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,132.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%.

NXTP opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02. NextPlay Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextPlay Technologies by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXTP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextPlay Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

