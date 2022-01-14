Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 1,740 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. United Natural Foods accounts for about 0.5% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after buying an additional 110,796 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after buying an additional 420,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE UNFI traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $45.58. 1,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,639. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

