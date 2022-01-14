Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,677. The firm has a market cap of $400.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.38. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

