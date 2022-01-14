NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 1,873 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,415,000 after acquiring an additional 311,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,644,000 after purchasing an additional 321,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

MNST opened at $94.37 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.95. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

