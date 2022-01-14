NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 19,360 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.11% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $16,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.4% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 143,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,429,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,899,000 after buying an additional 299,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELS opened at $80.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

