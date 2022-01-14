NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 8,250 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $16,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $347.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.19 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 121.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESS. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.61.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

