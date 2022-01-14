NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $17.67 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,430 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $17,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 15.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.48.

AAP stock opened at $241.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.15 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

