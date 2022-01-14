NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,735,000 after acquiring an additional 92,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after acquiring an additional 228,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

NYSE ROP opened at $455.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

