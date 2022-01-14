NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

