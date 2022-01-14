NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 34,337 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of PerkinElmer worth $15,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

NYSE:PKI opened at $179.53 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.29.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

