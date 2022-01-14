NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 23,168 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,168 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $28,694,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $17,123,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.1% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 213,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,525 shares of company stock worth $1,212,333. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

NYSE:YUM opened at $128.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.60 and a 200-day moving average of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

