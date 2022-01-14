NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,916 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,015 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,757,923,000 after buying an additional 305,021 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after buying an additional 97,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $986,507,000 after buying an additional 28,106 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $260.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

