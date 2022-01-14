Noah G. Levy Buys 14,679 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy acquired 14,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $56,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

