Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Truist Securities Forecasts

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Noodles & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst J. Bartlett forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $8.75 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.78 million, a P/E ratio of 97.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.