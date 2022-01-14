NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NORMA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €41.75 ($47.44).

NORMA Group stock opened at €35.28 ($40.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. NORMA Group has a one year low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a one year high of €49.36 ($56.09). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €34.56 and a 200 day moving average of €38.75.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

